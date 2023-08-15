Mannkind Brewery to open in Leland next week

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– A new brewery will be opening its doors in Leland next week.

Mannkind Brewing is a brand new, locally owned business, located at the new business park on Ploof Road just off Highway 17.

Mannkind will offer craft beer brewed on site, guest taps of local breweries around town, as well as tap and bottled wine.

The 15-hundred square foot space will offer table and bar seating, and the three-thousand square foot outdoor space will offer picnic style seating, and house food trucks along with live music.

Jeremy and Cassie Mann are the owners of Mannkind. Jeremy Mann says that he and his wife, Cassie, had this vision after moving to Leland more than two years ago.

“I was a home brewer for a long time, then I moved to Leland about two and a half years ago, and realized there were no breweries in the area,” said Mann. “I wanted to help the people of Leland who don’t like to cross the bridge, I wanted to keep them on this side of the bridge. So, that brought up the idea, and we’ve been planning ever since.”

The grand opening of Mannkind will be next Friday, August 25th at 11 a-m, will be open 7 days a week.