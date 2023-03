Many local beaches begin paid parking today

Paid parking begins for many local beaches on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023. (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many beach towns in the Cape Fear begin their paid parking season on Wednesday.

Paid parking begins at these beaches on Wednesday, March 1st:

Topsail Beach ($5 per hour, $25 per day)

Surf City

North Topsail Beach

Wrightsville Beach ($5 per hour, $25 per day)

Carolina Beach

Other area beaches still have free parking, including:

Oak Island

Sunset Beach

Ocean Isle Beach

Holden Beach begins their paid parking season on April 1st, 2023.

Kure Beach begins theirs on March 15th.