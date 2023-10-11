Marine veteran finishes 7,000-mile horseback journey in NC for PTSD awareness

Matt Perella completes 7,000 mile horseback journey in Onslow County on October 10, 2023 (Photo: WCTI/CNN)

A long road for a good cause ending right here in Eastern North Carolina.

Matt Perella finished a nearly 7,000-mile journey today.

In April, he left Camp Pendleton in Southern California ending up in Camp Lejeune all on horseback. Along the way, the Marine veteran has been raising awareness for veterans suffering from PTSD.

Wherever Perella goes, Buck is there with him every step of the way. Since April, the Marine veteran spent 8-10 hours a day making his way through 17 states on the back of his horse, Buck.

Click here to read more from WCTI.