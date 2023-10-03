Marines for Thanksgiving returns, host families still needed

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– After a four-year hiatus due to Covid regulations, Port City Java’s “Marines for Thanksgiving” is returning to Wilmington this year.

And they need some more volunteers.

Marines for Thanksgiving is a program organized by Port City Java’s CEO Steve Schnitzler more than a decade ago.

Each year, they bring buses full of marines from Jacksonville to Wilmington, who are away from families of their own, to spend Thanksgiving with a volunteer family.

With Thanksgiving just seven weeks away, 12 more families are needed to volunteer to host 2 to 3 Marines for the day.

Schnitzler says this is the perfect way to give back to those who fight for our freedom.

“Everybody likes to say they want to thank our military. Well, this is a really great way to do it,” said Schnitzler. “Bring them into your home, welcome them, give them a place to be on a holiday where they are going to be far away from home and not with their family. Feed them a meal and say thank you.”

Schnitzler says it’ll be a little smaller this year with only one bus, but they are excited to finally bring the program back.

If you are interested in hosting Marines for Thanksgiving this year, please email Steve Schnitzler, Port City Java’s CEO, at steve@portcityjava.com.

Schnitzler requests that you please do not call the corporate office or any of the Port City Java stores. Once you email with your interest, Schnitzler will send you all the information you need to know about hosting a marine.