Maritime Museum to host daytrip to Raleigh

NC Maritime Museum in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WWAY) — The N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport will run an upcoming daytrip to Raleigh that will include visits to the N.C. Museum of History and the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences.

Spring into History, open to ages 15 and up, will be offered on March 19. The tour departs from the Southport museum at 8:30 a.m. and returns at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $40 (there is a 10-percent discount for Friends of the Museum membership at the family level and above) and covers round-trip transportation, lunch and donations for admission to each of the sites. Registration closes at 4 p.m. March 12 or when seats are sold out. Only 10 remain.

“This is a chance to see more nature and North Carolina history,” Maritime Museum Educator Katy Menne said, emphasizing that people are free to explore the sites on their own or stay with the group. “We leave it really informal.”

Lunch is the only activity on a set schedule, and Menne said they build in additional time for shopping in the area.

“We want to support the local establishments,” she said. “So even after you’ve had a chance to explore the museums, you have additional options.”

Seating is limited, and reservations with advance payment are required. For information on either tour or to register, call 910-477-5151. Reservations for the Raleigh trip can also be made online.