Mark Meadows removed as North Carolina registered voter

(Photo: CBS Mornings / YouTube)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An elections board in a North Carolina county has removed Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump, from its list of registered voters after documents showed he lived in Virginia and voted in the 2021 election there.

Questions had already arisen last month about Meadows when North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s office asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into his voter registration in Macon County in western North Carolina.

In announcing his removal, the Macon County Board of Elections said it has received no formal challenge and is referring the matter to the SBI.

A representative for Meadows did not immediately respond to a request for comment.