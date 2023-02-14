Mars Wrigley fined after two workers fell into a tank of chocolate

Mars Wrigley has been fined after two workers fell into chocolate (Photo: BrokenSphere / Wikimedia / MGN)

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined the confectionery and chewing gum maker $14,500 for the incident, which it described as “serious” in a report.

“Employees of an outside employer, I.K. Stoltzfus Service Corp., cleaned tanks, including the Dove chocolate batching 20 micron tank, owned by the onsite/host employer, Mars Wrigley,” the report said.

Mars Wrigley failed to provide the contractors with adequate safety training, the document added.

According to Penn Live, a local news site, firefighters rescued the workers by drilling a hole in the bottom of the tank and pulling them out. The chocolate was about waist-high, it reported.

“The safety of our Associates and outside contractors are a top priority for our business,” a spokesperson for Mars Wrigley said in a statement. “As always, we appreciate OSHA’s collaborative approach to working with us to conduct the after-action review.”