Martin Luther King Jr. was scheduled to speak in Wilmington two days before assassination

Wilmington has a connection to Martin Luther King Jr. (Photo: New Hanover County Public Library / City of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Monday marks 37 years since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was first observed across the United States in 1986.

As millions across the country honor the life of King, those in Wilmington are again recognizing the connection between the Port City and MLK.

On the day of King’s assassination, he was initially scheduled to speak at a voter registration rally at Williston High School in Wilmington.

He canceled the trip so he could continue fighting for the rights of striking sanitation workers in Memphis, where he was tragically killed.

The City of Wilmington posted about the connection on Facebook, saying, “although our city never got the chance to hear Dr. King speak, we continue to honor his legacy and his words by working to build a better future for Wilmington — one that’s more equitable and just for all.”