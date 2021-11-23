Masonboro.org takes hundreds of NHCS students to barrier island

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Masonboro.org ended its Island Explorer program for the fall for New Hanover County Schools with a final trip by GLOW Academy of Wilmington last week.

“We were all fortunate to have a mild and dry fall season. 15 trips which included 874 students were successfully completed,” Tom Hackler of Masonboro.org wrote to WWAY. “Students were thrilled to get aboard the ‘Island Explorer’ and participate in our hands-on scientific study program on Masonboro Island.”

The organization is planning approximately fifteen trips in the spring.

For more information and to volunteer, visit here.