WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Masonic Lodge #319 along with Wilmington Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs of Wilmington are co-hosting a blood drive to help with the critically low blood supply in the country.

The blood drive will take place on July 7th at the Wilmington Lodge #319 at 2910 South College Road in Wilmington.

The drive will go on from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.