Masquerade Ball benefitting Carolina Beach lifeguards happening this weekend

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue Team is hosting a fundraiser this weekend on the island.

The 2022 Valentine’s Benefit Dance and Masquerade Ball will take place on Saturday from 7 pm to 11 pm at the Courtyard Mariott Oceanfront.

Guests are required to dress in “creative formal” attire. Since the event is a masquerade, masks are required for your outfit but over the nose and mouth masks are not required.

Individual tickets are $50, $75 for a couple. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit here.