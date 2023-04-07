Matt Bennett: Mustache or no mustache?

Do you think Matt Bennett should regrow his mustache? (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The WWAY viewers are split when it comes to whether or not Good Morning Carolina co-anchor Matt Bennett should regrow his mustache.

Bennett had sported a full beard ever since his return to WWAY last year. However, when he recently spent time with the U.S. Navy in Virginia, Bennett shaved down to just a mustache.

The mustache lasted one day on-air, when Matt returned this past Monday. However, he shaved it off and is now clean-shaven.

But some viewers want to see Bennett grow back the mustache.

What do you think? Vote below!