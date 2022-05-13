May is Stroke Awareness Month; Tips to spot and prevent strokes

Credit: Novant Health

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The month of May is Stroke Awareness Month – which is a perfect time for everyone to familiarize themselves with the basics.

A stroke is when oxygen is not able to get to the brain, according to Medical Director Dr. James McKinney, with the Neuroscience Institute Novant Health – Coastal Market.

If you think you or someone else is having a stroke – call 911 right-away, signs to look out for are — numbness or weakness in the face, arm or leg, confusion or trouble with speech, trouble seeing, walking – or issues with your balance.

A severe headache with no known cause – is also a sign, time is of the essence, according to Dr. McKinney.

Without oxygen to the brain for an extended amount of time could result in a serious disability or even death.

“The longer that you sit at home without oxygen and blood going to the brain, the more permanent damage is going to be done, and the faster you get to treatment, the faster the more options we have for treatment,” he said. “A big problem we have in southeast North Carolina is a lot of people still smoke, and smoking is a major, major risk factor.”

The acronym FAST (Facial drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulties and Time) used by the National Stroke Association, American Heart Association and others is used to educate the public on detecting symptoms of a stroke.

F stands for Face, which refers to drooping or numbness on one side of the face versus the other.

stands for Face, which refers to drooping or numbness on one side of the face versus the other. A stands for Arms, which refers to one arm being weaker or more numb than the other.

stands for Arms, which refers to one arm being weaker or more numb than the other. S stands for Stability, which refers to steadiness on your feet.

stands for Stability, which refers to steadiness on your feet. Tstands for Talking, which refers to changes in speech including slurring.

Dr. McKinney advises people to turn to a healthier lifestyle – which include exercise, better food choices and kicking a smoking habit.