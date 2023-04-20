Mayfaire Barnes & Noble to sell book written by NC teen who died of brain cancer

A 16-year-old girl's dream of becoming a published children's book author is coming true (Photo: Make-A-Wish Eastern NC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 16-year-old North Carolina girl’s dream of writing and publishing her own children’s book is coming true.

Ellena Vollmer from Elizabeth City unfortunately died of brain cancer before the book was completed. But Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina helped to make the book a reality.

Vollmer’s book is titled ‘Coconut and Charles’ and will be released during a celebration of life at the Mayfair Barnes and Noble on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. through 3:00 p.m.