Mayor says new housing projects out; big industry in for future of Navassa

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) – The town of Navassa held their regular meeting Thursday night – where they talked about general fund amendments.

Nearly $250,000 was approved for a municipal building and $8,000 for police department renovations and $1,000 for a storage unit to house sensitive documents.

The hot topic of discussion was the Moze Heritage Center Land Donation – where the Navassa Town Council discussed a project proposal that included a budget for engineering, design, permitting, a construction which would total little more than $241,000.

A portion of donated land would be used for a future Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Center.

The town needs to stay true to its heritage – and focus on land use for the community to enjoy and create jobs rather than develop the land for new housing developments that could price local residents out of their homes, according to the Town of Navassa’s Mayor Eulis Willis.

“The kind of development that is going on out there does not necessarily help low-income folk, right,” he said. “ So that is what we are looking at, we are trying to look at developing Navassa in an industrial type environment right so that we can get better jobs and raise our children, and have decent homes to live in.”

The restoration project goal includes conserving the Riparian Buffer, enhancing and preserving wetland habitats, and providing public access and educational