McDonald’s announces return of iconic Boo Buckets

McDonald's iconic Halloween Boo Buckets are making a return (Photo: McDonald's)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — McDonald’s made a spook-tacular announcement on Thursday.

The global fast food chain is bringing back their iconic Halloween Boo Buckets for the first time since 2016.

McDonald’s began the buckets back in 1986 for the Halloween season but discontinued the tradition six years ago.

The buckets serve as the containers for Happy Meal kids meal and can later double as a trick-or-treat pail.

Each bucket has its own name corresponding to the color.

The White Ghost, Orange Pumpkin and Green Witch are named McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin, respectively.

You can grab your Halloween Boo Bucket beginning October 18th.