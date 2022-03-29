McDonald’s to hold hiring events across NC

McDonalds (Photo: Max Pixel)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — McDonald’s local franchises and corporate-owned restaurants are seeking to hire up to 2,000 new team members to support more than 360 locations in North Carolina and southwestern Virginia – including Fayetteville, Greenville, Greensboro/Winston-Salem/High Point, Raleigh/Durham, Roanoke, and Wilmington.

On Tuesday, March 29, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., interested candidates can visit participating McDonald’s locations and receive an interview opportunity with no prior scheduling required.

McDonald’s local franchises offer competitive wages, advancement opportunities, flexible scheduling, paid time off and tuition reimbursement.

In addition to visiting select Fayetteville, Greenville, Greensboro/Winston-Salem/High Point, Raleigh/Durham, Wilmington and Roanoke/southwestern Virginia McDonald’s locations on March 29, or if a participating location is not nearby, job seekers can text ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text, or visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.