Medicaid expansion launch delayed due to budget issues

Governor Roy Cooper signed Medicaid expansion into law in March (Photo: Roy Cooper / YouTube)

(WWAY) — Medicaid expansion was scheduled to launch on October 1st, but it’s been delayed.

Governor Roy Cooper announced expansion plans in March, saying, “Medicaid expansion is a once-in-a-generation investment that will strengthen our mental health system, boost our rural hospitals, support working families and so much more.”

The launch will not take place on time because there is no state budged. A new launch date will be announced following the needed legislative action.

The eventual expansion is expected to provide health coverage to over 600,000 people across North Carolina and bring billions in federal dollars to the state.

North Carolina is the 40th state to expand Medicaid.