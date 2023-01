Medication Disposal event being held in Calabash

A medication disposal event is planned in Calabash next month

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — If you have unused or expired medications around the house, you’ll soon have a place to dispose of it.

American Legion Post 503 is hosting a medication disposal drive on February 9th in Calabash.

The event will last from 9:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. and will provide a safe, convenient, responsible location for disposal.

The drive will take place at 10277 Beach Drive.