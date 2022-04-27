Medication disposal event happening in Wilmington this weekend

Novant Health/NHRMC are hosting the drive-thru drop off

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — April 30 is DEA Drug Take Back Day, and an event in Wilmington is aiming to do just that.

Novant Health and New Hanover Regional Medical Center are hosting a drive-thru on Saturday to collect old or unused medications that are no longer needed.

Samantha Sievert is a pharmacist at NHRMC and says events like these are important so medication can be disposed of properly.

“We don’t want them flushed down the toilet, we don’t want them in our water system, and we definitely don’t want them laying around the house so that our children and our pets and our elderly have access to them,” Sievert said.

Needles and syringes used for medications are also accepted at the medicine drop.

“Any medication is acceptable and we take them in any form, whether they are in your pill bottle directly from your pharmacy, whether they are loose pills or laying around, creams, ointments, capsules, tablets, any of the above we’ll take them.”

The event takes place Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at two locations: 2243 S. 17th St. and 9104 Market St. in Wilmington.

Masks are recommended for those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, and those at higher risk of infection.

You can read more here.