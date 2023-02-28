Meet Morgan Bellamy, one of the Extraordinary People of the Cape Fear

Scholar-athlete from West Brunswick High plans to play basketball at Meredith College, then return to WBHS to teach

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Morgan Bellamy’s mom sums it up best: “She walks into a room and the room lights up.”

Darrilyn Morgan-Bellamy has been her daughter’s biggest fan since she gave birth to her 18 years ago.

“She came out with her eyes open, and she’s been going ever since.”

Morgan is a 2-sport athlete at West Brunswick High School in Shallotte, NC, with plans to continue playing basketball at Meredith College in Raleigh, NC in the fall.

She enjoys volleyball and basketball but says sports have always taken a back seat to her rigorous academic load.

She’s ranked near the top of her class and as a senior is enrolled in AP Biology, Literature, Human Geography and Spanish II. She made a decision early as a freshman to take the most challenging classes, and says she found herself among a scant few minority students.

“It was like, I shouldn’t be here, I don’t see people like me, I shouldn’t be here,” she said. “So you’re kind of like, I should drop this class, I don’t want to take this class. But then there’s something in the back of your mind and your family’s telling you, this happens. It happened to me. You gotta keep going.”

Morgan’s family has served as her role models all her life. Her mother is a teacher and was named the 2020 Educator of the year by the Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce.

She made sure to instill a sense of determination in her daughter, and it shows.

“She values others’ opinions without compromising herself. She’s a strong believer in whatever she believes in, whatever she sets her mind to do, she’s gonna do it, whatever it takes.”

That same attitude keeps her going when she walks into the Trojan gym and sees her banner on the wall.

“I’m a senior captain,” she said. “I talk to coach Holland like hey, this is what the girls want, can we try this, make sure everyone gets their say-so even if they feel like, oh, I can’t do that.”

For his part, Coach Kevin Holland has high praise for one of his top scholar-athletes, and he thinks she’ll be successful as a college player.

“I think she’s going to do well,” Holland said. “She has a strong work ethic and she’s wanted it; she’s worked for it, so I think she’s excited about it.”

Morgan believes the skills she’s honed on the court will serve her well after graduation, and beyond.

“You have to adapt in basketball against every other team you play,” she explained. “So being able to adapt in basketball will lead you to adapting in the real world when you know, this can’t happen, but this can…or this didn’t go my way, but this will.”

Morgan says the skills she’s sharpened include being a high-achiever, adapter, communicator and developer.

She’s learning to branch out but keeping true to her roots and hoping to eventually return to teach at West Brunswick High School.

“I love it here, it’s home,” she said.

“I want to create change in the lives of students because from being a student, there’s a lot that they don’t see, and kids need someone to talk to and I want to be there for children so they can trust.”

And her number one fan, her mom, will be happy to have her close.

“She’s always protected,” Darrilyn explained. “She’s surrounded by people who love her, her teachers, administration, her friends, our family.”

She’s a proven leader, and an extraordinary role model who intends to give back to the community that’s supported her throughout her life.