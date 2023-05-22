Meet the six Seahawks going to Jacksonville for the NCAA preliminary meet

Meet takes place May 23-27 in Jacksonville, Fla.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Six Seahawks are in the track postseason.

Nickolis Anderson, Ryan DeBarber, Miles Higgins, Donovan Lara, Courtney Lines and Josh Parks are scheduled to compete in the meet, with an opportunity to advance to the National Championships in Austin, Texas, on June 7-10, 2023, at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas. The top-12 in each event at the preliminary round move on to the Lone Star State.

“We want to go compete and be who we are,” said 4th year head coach Jeff Klaves. “The expectations are everything we set upon ourselves and last year I think we were just excited to be there — now going into this year, they are locked in, and they know there is so much more to be had.”

Coach Klaves says sending this many athletes to the meet bolsters the future of the program. the six Seahawks competing are the most in 13 years.

“We’ve always had the mindset we can make it,. said Klaves. “Now we’ve created the environment. If you put in the work, we know we are going to have that shot.”

Courtney Lines, Senior, long jump

Courtney Lines is the only female going to Florida – and she’s competing in the long jump. She opened the season with a pr jump – just short of 21 feet … And says that set up a big year… Breaking the indoor school record for long jump.

“I cry every time I PR because I’m just getting that much closer to where I can go and where I can get up that’s why I get so emotional every time,” said Lines

Donovan Lara, Sophomore, High Jump

Donovan Lara is a high jumper. He eclipsed a goal of 7 feet this year. As a sophomore — he’s really looking forward to gaining the experience this meet will give him for the rest of his career.

“When you get to regionals you see the best athletes there,” says Lara. “Any other meet I go to is not that big. There is nothing better that could prepare me.”

I am really thankful for the opportunity to put my schools log on national television to just get our brand out there. Our school deserves that, and I am happy I can be one of the ones to do that.

Nikolis Anderson, 400 meters

Nick Anderson is a junior running the 400. He said this year was a big turning point in his athletic career – breaking a 23-year-old record of a time of 47 seconds. He has goals of qualifying for nationals — but also wants to push his teammates to do the same.

“I think the biggest thing for me is trying to be a role model for everyone on the team. I was that freshman who didn’t know what I could do, I didn’t know what was possible being here,” said Anderson.

I just want to show them you can do anything. if I can show how strong that love is on the track that would mean everything to me.

Ryan DeBarber, javelin

Ryan Debarber is a sophomore javelin thrower. He’s battled a hamstring injury this year – but has shown resiliency to still qualify … Throwing over 60 meters in his first meet – and then hit 66 meters. With that progression – he feels confident.

“I think I am capable of making the top 12 even if I am ranked 39 I am going to come in relaxed those top dogs come in with some pressure I am going to relax and do my thing and trust in it,” said DeBarber.

Miles Higgins, javelin

Miles Higgins also throws javelin — but is only a freshman. He has experience at big meets – placing second at the new balance nationals in high school. He says he’s been ramping up training the last 4 weeks — hopefully to finish as best as he can.

“For me this is the most I’ve ever prepared going down 2 days early to Florida most I’ve ever traveled and most work I’ve done for a meet I feel like we’ve done a lot f work for it,” said Higgins.

Josh Parks, 110 and 400 meter hurdles

Joshua parks is competing in 2 events — the 110 and 400 meter hurdles. He says it’s a privilege to have qualified for 2 events – and broke the school record along the way .. He has his eyes on qualifying for both. he thinks he could have last year — if he was fully healthy. He says he is now — and it’ll show.

“I know i can make it,” said Parks. “I knew last year I could, my body just wasn’t where it needed to be. I’ve shown in practice and I’ve shown in meets I have what it takes to run in nationals its going to be a huge deal once I make it.

Below is the schedule of events:

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Josh Parks, 110 Hurdles, 6:00 p.m. (First Round)

Josh Parks, 400 Hurdles, 8:20 p.m. (First Round)

Nickolis Anderson, 400m Dash, 7:25 p.m. (First Round)

Ryan DeBarber, Javelin, 1:30 p.m. (First Round)

Miles Higgins, Javelin, 1:30 p.m. (First Round)

Thursday, May 25, 2023

Courtney Lines, Long Jump, 6:00 p.m. (First Round)

Friday, May 26, 2023

Josh Parks, 110 Hurdles, 6:15 p.m. (Quarterfinals)

Josh Parks, 400 Hurdles, 7:25 p.m. (Quarterfinals)

Nickolis Anderson, 400m Dash, 6:50 p.m. (Quarterfinals)

Donovan Lara, High Jump, 2:30 p.m. (First Round)