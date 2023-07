Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $400 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot is over $400 million heading into Tuesday night's drawing (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The only thing soaring higher than Tuesday night’s fireworks is the Mega Millions jackpot.

The lottery top prize has grown to a staggering $400 million.

To win, players must match five white balls and the Mega Ball — beating odds of 1 in 302 million.

A winner would receive an estimate $205 cash value from the prize.