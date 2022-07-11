Mega Millions jackpot surges to $440 million, highest in over a year

Mega Millions (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The Mega Millions jackpot rolls on as it reached $440 million for Tuesday night’s drawing.

The $440 million prize sits as the highest level that a Mega Millions jackpot has reached in more than a year. The last time the jackpot reached this level occurred on May 21, 2021 when a winning group in Pennsylvania took home a $516 million jackpot.

A North Carolina winner would have the choice of taking the $440 million as an annuity or $247.8 million in cash.

“It has been quite a while since we saw a Mega Millions jackpot this high,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Players are dreaming about the prospect of taking home such a big jackpot. We are crossing our fingers that it happens here in North Carolina on Tuesday night.”

Even though the jackpot remains up for grabs, North Carolinians continue to win other big prizes in drawings. Friday’s Mega Millions drawing saw a $30,000 winning ticket sold at the BP on Idlewild Road in Indian Trail in Union County.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.