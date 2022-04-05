‘Melanated in Medicine’ to improve health of racial and ethnic minorities in the community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In recognition of National Minority Health Month, DC Virgo Preparatory Academy and UNCW Minority Association of Pre-Health Students partner with the New Hanover County NAACP to host “Melanated in Medicine” to emphasize the importance of improving the health of racial and ethnic minorities in local communities.

The focus is on reducing health disparities in the community and promoting an interest in becoming a healthcare provider within local communities of color.

Melanated in Medicine promises to be an impactful way to bring together Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) with healthcare professionals in our region who are BIPOC.

“We will be introducing local youth from marginalized populations to various careers in health care by having BIPOC professionals share their journey in their chosen careers and answer questions aspiring students may have.”

“Melanated in Medicine”

DC Virgo Preparatory Academy, 813 Nixon Street Wilmington, North Carolina

Saturday, April 30

12 noon to 2:00 p.m.

Register to attend: Register to attend

Request for BIPOC Health Professionals: Health professional form

Request for vendors: Vendor form

Social Media: Facebook event page