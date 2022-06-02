Melatonin poisoning reports are up in kids, study says

NEW YORK (AP) — A new study is drawing attention to a rise in poisonings in children involving the sleep aid melatonin.

Last year, U.S. poison control centers received more than 52,000 calls of children consuming worrisome amounts of melatonin.

That’s a six-fold increase in what was reported about a decade earlier.

Most such poisonings are children ages 5 and younger, who accidentally got into bottles of melatonin.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the study Thursday.

The Michigan pediatrician who was the lead author says parents might think of melatonin as a vitamin, but she says it really belongs in the medicine cabinet.