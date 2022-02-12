MeMa’s Chick’n & Ribs celebrates five years of business touting its growth

MeMa's Chick’n & Ribs celebrates 5 years of business February 12, 2022 (Photo: Celeste Smith, WWAY)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Mema’s Chick’n & Ribs is celebrating 5 years of business, announcing new business ventures as the business continues to grow.

“Five years has gone by so fast, we started in February of 2017 and we’re so happy to be in Burgaw, where we’re from. MeMa was born and raised here in Burgaw. We started this restaurant and it has gone very quickly, we’re growing very fast, and we’re just excited to be a part of this community,” said Myra McDuffie, Mema’s Chick’n & Ribs co-owner.

Mema’s Chick’n & Ribs Co-Owner Myra McDuffie said she is thankful for the new business opportunities the business is seeing, after being open for five years.

Mema’s Chick’n & Ribs announced that it will be distributing 2 of its signature brand sauces and its meat rub in 20 of Lowes Foods supermarket stores beginning this month.

Many people in the community believe as Mema’s Chick’n & Ribs celebrates this well-earned milestone, its fast-paced growth can not only be attributed to the food, but also the restaurant’s involvement in the community.

“I’ve seen them employ people, one of the musicians in my church. I’ve seen them help people, I’ve seen them house people. I’ve seen them take people off the streets, give them a home. To God be the glory, if we had more establishments like this the world would be a better,” said Anthony hicks, local pastor:

“It’s been a blessing in this community, and I think it’s going to be a greater blessing with the jobs and opportunity it’s going to create, and off of that I pray that it would entice other businesses to come this way, because Burgaw has a lot to offer.” James Malloy, Burgaw town commissioner

Mema’s Chick’n & Ribs also has a project “The Creek at Burgaw”, which is a retail development in partnership with Folla Capital and Genesis Block.

“The Creek at Burgaw” would include MeMa’s Restaurant, an event space, retail venue, commercial leasing space, a manufacturing facility and is expected to provide more than 30 jobs in Burgaw.

“What MeMa’s is doing as far as economic impact in not only Pender County, but Burgaw specifically with all of the things that are happening on I-40, is going to really revolutionize this area,” said Girard Newkirk, Genesis Block co-founder:

“This particular project is a great example of the community not only being able to participate in the job creation, but also the wealth creation,” said John Panaccione, Folla Capital managing partner:

McDuffie said she is thankful for the support MeMa’s has received from the community since the restaurant’s opening, aiding in the businesses growth.

“It’s very exciting. MeMa just wanted to start a place where we can have –offer a home cooked meal for everybody that they can have a place that they can come and fellowship and feel the love when they walk in the door,” said McDuffie.

According to the development plan for “MeMa’s Chick’n & Ribs “The Creek at Burgaw” is estimated to be complete and operational by early 2023.