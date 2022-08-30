Members of NC, SC law enforcement partner for ‘Hands Across the Border’ state line campaign

(Photo: NC Highway Patrol)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Officers with the NC State Highway Patrol and South Carolina Department of Public Safety came together last weekend to keep the community safer.

Members from Troop B and Troop H traveled to the South Carolina border to take part in the “Hands Across the Border” enforcement campaign.

The NC State Highway Patrol says the event strengthens partnerships with our counterparts across state lines by supporting each other’s mission to ensure safe and efficient travel, and eliminate the loss of lives and property on our respective roadways.

After a group dinner and discussion at two separate venues, a joint checking station was held on both sides of the NC/SC border.

One of the two checking stations was held at the border along Brunswick and Horry County. Another check point was set up further west at the Mecklenburg and York County crossing.