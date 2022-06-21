Members of Pleasure Island Sea Turtle Project relocate 61 eggs to a safer location

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Several volunteers with the Pleasure Island Sea Turtle Project spent time early this morning ensuring the survival of dozens of sea turtle eggs buried at Freeman Park.

The members of the organization headed to the beach around midnight after a tip from a Carolina Beach Police officer who spotted a female sea turtle on the beach.

The officer was able to guide the volunteers to the nest location, which was located in a high traffic area of Freeman Park.

A total of 61 eggs were dug up and moved to a safer spot in Carolina Beach.

The Pleasure Island Sea Turtle Project says they were able to watch the moon rise just as they were finishing up the nest.