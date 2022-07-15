Members of Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue win 1st place in lifesaving competition

(Photo: Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue Competition Team has claimed 1st place once again.

Members of the team just got back from Virginia Beach, VA, defending their 1st place overall performance last year, and winning top honors again in the United States Lifesaving Associations, South Atlantic Regional Championship.

The best lifeguards from 16 agencies from Virginia to Florida took part in the competition, with Wrightsville Beach defeating their nearest competitor by a wide margin, according to the team.

“I do not have the words that will enable me to express how proud I am of their achievement,” Ocean Rescue Director Dave Baker said. “This is a very remarkable accomplishment to say the least.”

Up next for those who qualified is a trip to Hermosa Beach, CA, August 11th-13, where the Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue team will compete in the United States Lifesaving Association National Championships.