Memorial run being held for state trooper shot, killed 5 years ago in Columbus County

Tpr. Kevin Conner (Photo: NCDPS)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A memorial run is being held next month in Whiteville for a state trooper shot and killed in the line of duty in Columbus County five years ago.

Kevin Conner left behind his wife, Miranda, daughter, Briley and son, Braxson.

The memorial run is taking place in person and virtually on October 14th.

The 5K starts at 8:30 a.m., with a one mile run beginning five minutes later.

Awards will be presented at 9:45 a.m.

Registration is $30 through September 30th and $35 afterwards.