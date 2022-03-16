Mental health services well below recommended level in NC, Wilmington-area schools

Wilmington-area school districts employ well below the number of mental health workers that experts recommend are needed in schools.

(Photo: WWAY)

A new school mental health report card ranked North Carolina as one of the worst states for students’ mental health. Much of the state-level data is reflected in New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender County Schools as leading pediatric groups call increased mental health struggles a “national emergency.”

North Carolina was ranked 42 of the 50 states for overall youth mental health, according to a first of its kind mental health report card by the mental health organization Hopeful Futures. That’s an increase in ranks from past years: in 2021, North Carolina was ranked 45.

The report card uses several data points to determine the state of student mental health in each state. Those points include ratios of counselors, social workers and psychologists to students in districts. The state and Wilmington-area districts are far from those recommended ratios of one counselor to every 250 students, one social worker to every 250 students, and one psychologist to every 500 students.

