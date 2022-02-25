Mental health therapists offers tips on talking with kids about Ukraine’s crisis

CAPE FEAR REGION, NC (WWAY) — Russia’s attack on Ukraine is a topic parents are now addressing with their children. One mental health therapist has some tips on how to handle the conversation.

Jaren Doby, a mental health therapist with Novant Health, says many children may be aware of the conflict through social media. Doby said many children may experience anxiety or fear from what they’re seeing.

He advises you to ask your children what they know, and to let them express their thoughts and feelings.

“It is important to make sure that you’re very much aware, –cognizant and being able to monitor to the best of your ability what kind of information your children are consuming at this time. This may be a tall order for certain children and certain families, but it is important more than ever,” said Jaren Doby, Novant Health mental health therapist.

Doby says to monitor your children’s behavior for any changes looking for signs of anxiety, depression, or worry.