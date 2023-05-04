Meredith Everhart voted in as Wilmington City Attorney

Meredith Everhart voted in as Wilmington City Attorney (Photo: City of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — At their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Wilmington City council voted to appoint Meredith Everhart to the permanent city attorney position.

The city attorney is one of five positions that are appointed directly by City Council.

Previously, Everhart served as deputy city attorney, but was promoted in October of 2022 to interim city attorney.

She served in that role for almost a year, leading Wilmington’s legal office and representing the city before state and federal courts.

Prior to joining the city attorney’s office in 2012, Everhart served as assistant district attorney for 6 years in Brunswick County where she would work with local, state and federal law enforcement. Everhart would specialize in the prosecution of cases involving crimes against children.

Everhart also spent 4 years as an assistant district attorney in New Hanover County, prosecuting a wide range of cases in both district and superior courts.

“The City of Wilmington is grateful to Meredith for her service as interim city attorney and for providing a steady hand during that office’s transition in leadership. Meredith has been an integral part of navigating our city through legal matters for more than a decade,” Mayor Bill Saffo stated, “The Council’s decision to appoint her as our next City Attorney expresses our belief that the City of Wilmington will continue to be well served by her legal counsel in this important role.”