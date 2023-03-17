Michael Jordan in talks to sell majority stake in Hornets, ESPN reports

Michael Jordan (Photo: WWAY)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is in serious talks to sell a majority stake in the franchise, a source told ESPN.

The stake would be sold to a group led by Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall, according to ESPN’s source.

No deal is imminent, but there’s significant momentum on a sale that would eventually install Plotkin and Schnall as the co-governors of the Hornets, ESPN reported.

If a sale is completed, Jordan is expected to remain with a minority stake in the franchise, the source said.

