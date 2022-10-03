Michael Lee files lawsuit against Marcia Morgan for alleged false campaign ad

Michael Lee has filed a lawsuit against Marcia Morgan for alleged false campaign ads (Photo: Michael Lee / Marcia Morgan)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Senator Michael Lee has filed a lawsuit against Marcia Morgan and her campaign committee over an alleged false ad running on television defaming Lee and his law firm.

“As an elected leader from this community, I’ve tried to be as responsive and helpful as possible when assisting constituents with issues or listening to complaints. I’ve learned to have thick skin. But when my opponent, Marcia Morgan, attacks and defames me, my law firm, and my law partners, I must defend myself and set the record straight,” Michael Lee said. “The television stations in Wilmington have been notified that the ad they are airing from Marcia Morgan is false and defamatory. They owe it to their viewers to take the ad down immediately. And I am filing a lawsuit for defamation against Marcia and her campaign committee today.”

According to a press release, the ad being run by Marcia Morgan falsely claims that Lee used his political position to help clients at his law firm. This lie mimics a false ad from a previous campaign, according to Lee.

Michael Lee and his law firm have sent cease and desist letters to the television stations, outlining in detail the defamation and lack of evidence for the false claims in the ad.

A motion seeking a temporary restraining order was filed this morning in New Hanover County, and a hearing will likely occur within the next 24 hours.

In response, NC Senate candidate Marcia Morgan provided this statement on the lawsuit filed by Michael Lee:

“The voters of New Hanover County deserve to know the facts about who is representing them in the state senate,” Morgan said. “As I travel the district and talk to voters, I hear a lot of concern about the overdevelopment and traffic in our county. Michael Lee, in his law practice, has been a part of many of the development deals that have caused this out-of-control growth and burdened our roadways – voters deserve to know that when they head to the polls in November. I stand behind the facts in my ad and welcome the opportunity to defend them through the legal process.”