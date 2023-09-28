Michael Lee reaches settlement with Marcia Morgan regarding allegedly false campaign ad

A settlement has been reached between the two (Photo: Michael Lee / Marcia Morgan)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Senator Michael Lee and Marcia Morgan have reached a settlement over a lawsuit from the last election cycle.

Lee filed a lawsuit in 2022 against Morgan and her campaign committee over an alleged false ad running on television defaming Lee and his law firm.

“Last year, I initiated this lawsuit in response to a false and defamatory advertisement created by campaign consultants from the Senate Democratic Caucus and aired by my political opponent,” Lee said. “My primary objectives were to protect my reputation, defend my law firm, and set the record straight. I am pleased that the settlement accomplished those goals and included a reimbursement for the costs of this lawsuit.”

Marcia Morgan also issued a statement following the settlement, saying, “Following the guidance of the NC Senate Democratic Caucus’s staff and consultants, my campaign ran an advertisement that accused Michael Lee of using his position as a NC Senator to obtain special favors for his real estate developer clients. I regret that my accusations were not based on actual facts. I am grateful to put this matter behind me and move forward.”