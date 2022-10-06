Michael Lee responds to judge’s decision not to require removal of opponent’s allegedly false campaign ad

A judge has ruled not to require Marcia Morgan remove her allegedly false campaign ad (Photo: Michael Lee / Marcia Morgan)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A judge has ruled to deny the immediate removal of a Marcia Morgan campaign ad allegedly falsely defaming Senator Michael Lee and his law firm.

According to a press release, the ad being run by Marcia Morgan falsely claims that Lee used his political position to help clients at his law firm. This lie mimics a false ad from a previous campaign, according to Lee.

Judge Phyllis Gorham decided not to order Morgan to take down her allegedly false television ad. The lawsuit will still proceed to trial, according to Lee.

“The ‘lie and buy airtime’ scheme that Marcia Morgan is perpetrating, cravenly lying to voters to win an election, has to stop,” Senator Michael Lee said. “New Hanover County residents have had enough of this type of campaigning from Marcia Morgan and politicians like her. She crossed the line, and we cannot let her get away with it. One day soon, a jury of New Hanover citizens will pass judgment on her defamatory advertisement. In the meantime, all New Hanover voters will pass judgment on Morgan’s course of behavior on November 8th.”