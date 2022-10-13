Midnite Madness set for UNCW Basketball

Friday October, 21

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Plans are being fine-tuned for UNCW’s Midnite Madness, the annual student-centric celebration signaling the official start of basketball season.

The Seahawks will celebrate the start of the new hoops year with live performances, games and more on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. The doors to Trask Coliseum open at 8:30 p.m., followed by the annual celebration at 9 p.m.

Midnite Madness is free to everyone and will feature games for UNCW students, performances by the UNCW Dance Team, UNCW Cheerleaders and UNCW Pep Band, along with introductions of the men’s and women’s teams. Of course, Sammy C. Hawk will also be there.

A three-point shooting contest involving members of both the men’s and women’s squads and a slam dunk contest is also planned as the countdown to the regular season begins.

Interim Head Coach Tina Martin and the women’s team will play a home exhibition game on Saturday, Oct. 29, against Virginia Union at 2 p.m. before opening the regular season on Monday, Nov. 7, vs. Lenior-Rhyne at Trask Coliseum.

Third-year Head Coach Takayo Siddle, the reigning Colonial Athletic Association Coach of the Year, and his men entertain Emory & Henry in an exhibition contest on Wednesday, Nov. 2, before kicking off the regular season on Monday, Nov. 7, at North Carolina.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are now available by calling 800-808-UNCW or by visiting UNCWSports.com/BuyTickets. Single-game tickets go on sale on Oct. 26 at 9 a.m.