Military Cutoff Road extension to open Thursday

Military Cutoff Extension (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A long-awaited transportation project will wrap up on Thursday with the opening of the Military Cutoff Road extension.

A ribbon cutting will be held Thursday morning at 11 a.m., with the new roadway opening to traffic after the celebration.

The road extends Military Cutoff Road by four miles, connecting Market Street to I-140.

Discussions to extend Military Cutoff began in 2011. Construction on the $95 million project began in late 2017.

This project is expected to relieve congestion on Market Street, allow better access to U.S. 17 and the I-140, as well as improve safety in the area.