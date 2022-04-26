Millions planning to wear jeans Wednesday for National ‘Denim Day’, supporting survivors of sexual assault

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — People around the world are planning to wear jeans on Wednesday as part of National Denim Day to show solidarity and support for survivors of sexual assault.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, with Denim Day taking place on the last Wednesday of April.

The act of wearing denim toward the end of the month has taken place for the last 23 years.

Denim Day occurs on the last Wednesday of April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

According to the Denim Day website, the campaign began after a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court where a rape conviction was overturned because the justices felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans she must have helped the person who raped her remove her jeans, thereby implying consent.

They say the following day, the women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim.

Denim Day asks community members, elected officials, businesses and students to make a social statement with their fashion statement by wearing jeans this Wednesday as a visible means of protest against the misconceptions that surround sexual violence.