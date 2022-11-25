Minor coastal flooding expected along beaches, downtown Wilmington

Minor flooding in typical flood hotspots is expected through Sunday morning due to high tides (Photo: WWAY - File)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Minor street flooding has been reported in parts of the Cape Fear the last two days.

According to the National Weather Service, similar flooding is expected through Sunday.

The flooding has taken place mainly along coastal zones, but downtown Wilmington has also seen flooded roadways along the riverfront.

Most of the flooding is occurring around high tide each morning.

Typical flooding hotspots are expected to flood again through Sunday morning.