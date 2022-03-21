Miracle League opens baseball season over the weekend

More than 200 All-Starts competing and having fun at Olson Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – On a beautiful Saturday at the Miracle League field, everybody was winning.

More than 200 All-Starts hit the field with their teams for the first time of the spring season.

Read more below from Miracle League and Access Wilmington:

Wilmington, NC, March 14, 2022 – Baseball is back as the Miracle League of Wilmington

returns to play Saturday, March 19 at the Miracle Field located at Olsen Park.

“We are excited for all of our All-Starts to hit the field on Saturday,” said John Smist

Executive Director of ACCESS of Wilmington the operators of the Miracle League. “It is

heartwarming to see all the joy in all of our participants.”

The spring 2022 season runs ten weeks while taking a break for our Miracles in Motion

race and the Easter Holiday.

The Miracle League of Wilmington is an accessible baseball league for children and adults

living with disabilities; Ages 3+. Currently, the Miracle League of Wilmington serves more

than 210 All Starts through three types of teams: Classic, Tee Ball, and Competitive.

For further information about ACCESS of Wilmington, Inc. contact: John Smist, Executive

Director at (910) 685-1550 or john@accessilm.org

We are more than Miracles on a Field and our All-ACCESS playground at Olsen Park.

ACCESS of Wilmington is twice weekly adapted fitness classes; adapted sports for

veterans including kayaking, surf camp, equine therapy, yoga, SCUBA diving, archery,

cycling, and golf; adapted kayaking, cycling and surf camp for all ages; movie and game

nights; and one-on-one recreational therapy, in addition to our Miracle League games. This

fall we’re adding ACCESSible Adventures, all-terrain wheelchair expeditions at our area

beaches, marshes and parks, truly making the natural treasures of our coastal region

accessible for all. While COVID has put a pause on some of our programming, we

transitioned to virtual fitness classes and are committed to finding safe ways to access the

outdoors for our ACCESS community.

Miracle League of Wilmington: An accessible baseball league filled with joy, dancing and

home runs for children and adults living with disabilities; Ages 2+. The Miracle League of

Wilmington serves over 200 All Stars through three types of teams: Classic, Tee Ball,

Competitive. A Spring and Fall Season are held for 8 weeks with games scheduled on

Saturdays, with monthly summer games.

ACCESS Fit: A year-round fitness and wellness program designed for young adults, adults,

and older adults living with disabilities; Ages 10+. ACCESS Fit is currently serving over 100

participants both in person and virtually to community members, group homes, and day

programs in southeastern North Carolina.

Project SOAR: An adaptive sports program offering archery, cycling, golf, kayaking,

SCUBA, and surfing for veterans living with service-connected illness or injury. Regularly

serves 75 veterans and outreaching to over 300 including the Warrior Transition Battalion at

Fort Bragg and the USO of North Carolina.

ACCESS plAy: Adaptive cycling, archery, kayaking, surf camp, game nights & more for our

ACCESS Community.

Recreational Therapy: One-on-One with a Certified Therapeutic Recreational Therapy

Specialist

ACCESSIble Adventures: Increasing accessibility to the beauty of our coastal region

through two Terrain Hoppers off road wheelchairs expeditions.