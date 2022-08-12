Miranda Lambert to be first female headliner at 2023 Carolina Country Music Fest

(Photo: Miranda Lambert / YouTube / MGN)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WWAY) — There’s still 10 months until the annual Carolina Country Music Fest returns, but the group released a major announcement earlier today.

For the first time in history, a female will be headlining the Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Miranda Lambert has been named a headliner for the 2023 Carolina Country Music Fest, which is set for June 8-11, 2023.

Lambert will join more than 40 other country artists at one of the biggest local Country Music events of the year.