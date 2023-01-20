Missing Chadbourn man found dead in Horry County; five people arrested

A missing Chadbourn man has been found dead in Horry County (Photo: MGN)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified a 29-year-old who was found dead as part of a missing person investigation.

Corey Adam Soles, 29, of Chadbourn, North Carolina, was found dead Monday in the 3700 block of Green Sea Road, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Soles was reported missing on Jan. 10, according to a police report. His death is being investigated as a homicide, Willard said.

