Missing Florida teen found during traffic stop in NC, man arrested

Alejandro Hernandez Vasquez was arrested by the Nash County Sheriff's Office on July 4 after he was found traveling with a missing teen from Florida. (Photo: CNN)

NASH COUNTY, NC (CNN) — A routine traffic stop in Western North Carolina turned into a rescue last week after police found an abducted teen inside the car.

On July 4, deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car with Florida license plates for a traffic violation as it was traveling northbound on Interstate 95.

The sheriff’s office says the deputies became suspicious while questioning the driver, Alejandro Hernandez Vasquez, and asked to search the car. Vasquez consented to the search and the deputies found two vape cartridge T-H-C pens.

But they also learned that the 16-year-old passenger was reported missing by the Coral Springs Police Department just hours earlier.

Vasquez was arrested and is facing multiple charges including child abduction, and was later given a $500,000 secured bond.

The teen was taken to the Wake County Juvenile Detention Center to be picked up by her family.