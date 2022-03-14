Missing Girl: Smyrah Alexis Nicole Evans
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s office has reported a missing girl, Smyrah Alexis Nicole Evans, 13, who was last seen at 808 Shakespeare Drive in Kings Grant, North Carolina.
Here is her information:
Full Name: Smyrah Alexis Nicole Evans
Age: 13
Height: 5’-6”
Weight: Approx 125lbs
Build: Slim
Eye color: Brown
Hair color/Length: Black, Long, Braided hair
Distinguishing marks/tattoos: N/A
Race: Black
Date missing: 3/13/2022
Location last seen: 808 Shakespeare Drive
Last seen wearing: Burgundy Jacket with Black Jeans and Brown Ugg Boots
School Attended: Trask Middle School
If you have any information, please contact New Hanover County Sheriff’s office.