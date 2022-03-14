Missing Girl: Smyrah Alexis Nicole Evans

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s office has reported a missing girl, Smyrah Alexis Nicole Evans, 13, who was last seen at 808 Shakespeare Drive in Kings Grant, North Carolina.

Here is her information:

Full Name: Smyrah Alexis Nicole Evans

Age: 13

Height: 5’-6”

Weight: Approx 125lbs

Build: Slim

Eye color: Brown

Hair color/Length: Black, Long, Braided hair

Distinguishing marks/tattoos: N/A

Race: Black

Date missing: 3/13/2022

Location last seen: 808 Shakespeare Drive

Last seen wearing: Burgundy Jacket with Black Jeans and Brown Ugg Boots

School Attended: Trask Middle School

If you have any information, please contact New Hanover County Sheriff’s office.