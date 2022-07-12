Missing goat named Willis being searched for in Columbus County

(Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — Police are usually asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. This time, they need your help finding a missing goat.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says Willis was last seen on July 10th in his pasture located in the 100 block of Clempson Green Road in Chadbourn.

The goat is brown, white and black with ears that are around 8 inches long.

Police say Willis likely misses his human and they would love it if you could help Willis find his way home.

If you have information about Willis’ whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-642-6551.