Missing woman identified as body found in Cape Fear River

Willie Jean Teel (Photo: Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)

WHITE OAK, NC (WWAY) — The body found in the Cape Fear River last month has been identified as a woman who went missing a few weeks ago.

The Chief Medical Examiners Office confirmed the remains found on February 25 belong to Willie Jean Teel, 68.

She was reported missing in Bladen County on February 12.

Her address is listed near the river. After her personal items were found along the river, members of the sheriff’s office searched along the land and water for the missing woman.

No word yet on a cause of death.