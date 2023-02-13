MLK Center holding public meeting offering updated improvements timeline

Improvements are coming to the MLK Center in Wilmington (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve been curious about the latest on the progress of improvements to the MLK Center, you’ll soon have the chance to learn more.

Information sessions on the building’s improvement are being held February 15th from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The MLK Center is located at 401 S. 8th Street in Wilmington.

The public can drop by during the event to learn where the City is in the timeline to construct the improvements to the MLK Center.